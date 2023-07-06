No major decision taken in Dubai meetings: Shazia

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Shazia Marri on Wednesday made it clear that no major decision was made in the meetings between PPP and PMLN in Dubai. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said this in response to alleged reports that PPP and PMLN meetings in Dubai hammered out many issues, including names for the caretaker setup and a power-sharing formula if the two parties win the next election. The top leaders from both parties, including PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, met more than once last week to deliberate upon the next general election’s date, among other things.

The meetings were also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

After the meetings, Zardari, PM Shehbaz and the law minister returned to Pakistan while Bilawal left for Tokyo. Nawaz, who arrived from London, is likely to stay in the UAE for one more week to hold political and business meetings.

“All the news about reaching agreements during the meetings and subsequent differences are mere speculations,” Marri said. She noted that nothing had been finalised in the Dubai meetings. PMLN has been giving mixed signals about whether polls would be held in October or not, but PPP has categorically stated it wants elections at stipulated time. A PMLN insider said that the main agenda of the Sharif-Zardari meeting was elections in October or beyond. “If the elections are held at their scheduled time, the caretaker setup in the centre will of the PPP and PMLN’s choosing after taking Maulana Fazlur Rehman on board.