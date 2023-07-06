Rabbani says country still suffering from Zia’s policies

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the country continues to suffer from Kalashnikov culture, terrorism and intolerance due to the policies of Ziaul Haq, the former military dictator. The Supreme Court has failed to correct a historical wrong, as the presidential reference against the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto continues to pend for over a decade, he said in a statement on Wednesday. The former chairman Senate said despite the harrowing tales of judicial murders, flogging, torture and suppression of human rights, the PPP never crossed the red line as far as the state or its institutions were concerned. He said July 05, 1977, was the blackest day in Pakistan’s history as a democratically elected government was removed through unconstitutional means. The Constitution, 1973, was suspended, the country witnessed the longest period of military dictatorship, political workers were hanged by military courts, flogged and jailed and the elected prime minister was a victim of a judicial murder, said Rabbani.