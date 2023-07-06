Use of IT in elections — II

Previously, the IT developments made by ECP to ensure free, transparent, and impartial were highlighted, but, the efforts, being numerous, were not able to be highlighted all at once. Hence, along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), Overseas Voting using Internet Voting System, 8300 SMS (ECP’s International Award-Winning Service), Result Management System (RMS), Complaint Management System (CMS), and others, the following technology-empowered initiatives have also been completed and successfully deployed to ensure a smooth electoral system.

ix. ECP’s Tele Helpline (051-8848888): The ECP’s Tele Helpline was launched on 7th December 2020, facilitating the general public to get basic information via pre-recorded bilingual (English and Urdu) audio messages using phone/mobile and it is available 24/7/365. Similarly, callers can talk to officials during office hours in an interactive manner. More than 170,000 calls have been entertained so far.

x. Expansion of IT Wing and its Human Resources: Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CEC, additional IT-related posts have been created and officers are being hired at all the Regional Election Commissioner offices across the country. Since everything depends on technology nowadays, therefore, expansion was necessary up to field offices. Similarly, development teams have also been hired by establishing Project Management Unit (PMU) on market-based salaries to attract highly qualified professionals to support existing IT management and to dedicatedly work on EVM, overseas voting, and other development projects.

xi. ECP’s SMS Service: By virtue of this service, the office can send or broadcast SMS with the caption ‘ECP’, to officers/officials, groups of people, stakeholders, concerned lawyers, beat reporters of media, applicants who have applied for jobs in ECP, etc. Approx. 750,000 SMS have successfully been sent across the country so far.

xii. Use of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Technology: As per International Standards, the office has introduced the latest paper-checking OMR technology. It ensures the highest level of secrecy, transparency, accuracy, and speed, making it an exemplary system. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) type of assessment is being used to screen out and gauge professional competence as per global best practices and standards. The OMR technology has successfully been in use since the year 2021. More than 75,000 exam papers for different vacant posts have been processed without any errors. It provides end-to-end automation. This secure and verifiable system has therefore helped gain the trust and confidence of the general public during recruitment processes and has retained a public understanding based on trust.

xiii. Digitization of Delimitation Maps (Scanning, Printing, Publishing on Website): About 1,710 maps were printed to support Delimitation Committees, and 500 plus maps were digitized and published on website. IT Wing also provided end-to-end full technical support including integrated Google Earth services to Election, Administration, and Law Wings in the court hearings during complete cycle of delimitation processes.

xiv. Human Resource Management System (HRMS): The HRMS has been developed for digitization of the employees’ entire service record and for maintaining it in a secure & centralized manner. It is a fully end-to-end automated system, integrated with a biometric attendance system, processes, administrative procedures, and streamlined recruitment activities.

xv. Online Scrutiny System: The online scrutiny system was introduced as a proactive system, with NADRA’s technical assistance, for the speedy verification of nomination papers of contesting candidates via an online, real-time system, securely connected with NADRA, FBR, NAB, SBP, FIA, in order to facilitate Returning Officers during General Elections. This automated digital system helps R.Os to check the credentials of contesting candidates while conducting conventional scrutiny simultaneously. The R.O. can use this online scrutiny system and debar any contesting candidate recognized as a tax defaulter, bank defaulter, loan defaulter, dual national, absconder, or convicted in the court of law, therefore declaring them ineligible for elections.

xvi. Video Conferencing System: This state-of-the-art, secure, and private Video Conferencing System has been installed to connect ECP Secretariat, Islamabad, with all the Provincial Election Commissioners Officers across the country, in order to conduct weekly meetings along with digital briefings, presentations and demonstrations online, in a highly secure and speedy manner. In addition to this, the said system has also been extended to Regional Election Commissioners officers nationwide.

xvii. Hi-Tech Data Center: Upgradation of in-house server room and development of data center equipped with cutting-edge technologies is in progress. LOI (Letter of Intent) has already been issued to the firm for its development following all international industry standards.

xviii. Social Media and Public Outreach: ECP is actively using social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube) for the dissemination of vital information to the general public since March 2020 - having reached over 98K followers on Twitter and over 16,000 followers on Facebook with the blue tick official tag.

xix. Computerized Electoral Rolls System (CERS): The Computerized Electoral Rolls System (CERS) was established in the year 2012, and integrated with NADRA’s Civil Registry Database. The purpose of the CERS was to implement the “One-CNIC One-Vote” principle, which states that there should not be any duplication of voting records as per the international standards of Rational Database Management System (RDBMS). The message content of SMS 8300 Service is also generated through the CERS software. Its real-time reports are regularly published on ECP’s website with colorful charts and graphs, categorized according to province, gender, age, and district. The CERS application is deployed over a secure dedicated Private Network (PN) with high-speed fiber optics in all provincial and regional offices across the country. The process for upgradation of fiber optics network has begun up to district offices as well. Moreover, the London-based International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) also acknowledged Pakistan’s Computerized Electoral Rolls System (CERS) with an international award in Cape Town, South Africa dated December, 2014.

As technological advancements offer a transparent and accessible antidote to the verticals plaguing organizations as they struggle in transition from an industrial age to an information age, ECP has made substantial progress in addressing high-risk issues by deploying up-to-date technological developments and will continue to utilize modern technological trends to maintain the public trust in the electoral process and in maintaining a transparent democracy.