Strong, prosperous Pakistan priority, says governor

LAHORE: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Punjab President, Ayaz Khan Achakzai and Deputy Secretary General Punjab, Mubeen Khan Mohmand, along with a delegation called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here Wednesday at Governor’s House.

In the meeting, the current political situation in the country and the problems faced by the Pakhtun people were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that making Pakistan strong, prosperous and stable is the priority of the government. He said that economically self-sufficient Pakistan is our destination for which the incumbent government is using all its resources. He said that the people of Pakhtun community living in Punjab are playing a positive role in the development of the province. Governor said that the role of the Pakhtun people in the development and defence of the country is commendable. He said that we all have to play positive role in making the country prosperous and developed.

On this occasion, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Punjab, President Ayaz Khan Achakzai, said that a large number of Pakhtuns are permanently residing in Punjab who are facing the problem of identity card and passport.

Governor assured the delegation that the problems the Pakhtun community would be conveyed to the relevant departments. The Deputy Secretary General Punjab, Mubeen Khan Mohmand strongly condemned the incident of violent protest and attack on army installations on May 09. The delegation comprised of Abdullah Khan Achakzai, Briyal Agha, Haji Khaliqdad Tareen, Gulab Khan, Gul Mohammad Regwal, Tehsil Khan, Rahmat Khel, Saheb Noor and Khan Qasim Khel.

Later, Governor Balighur Rehman visited Sundus Foundation where he visited the children suffering from thalassemia.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that serving people suffering from life-threatening diseases is no less than worship. He said that Sundus Foundation is doing a great work for Thalassemia patients. He said that those people who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity are great. He said that Sundus Foundation and other such charitable organisations which are serving humanity should be encouraged and supported at all levels.