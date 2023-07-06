Three ex-ministers, four MPAs booked for ‘illegal’ recruitments

PESHAWAR: Three former ministers and four members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have been booked by the Anti-Corruption Establishment for their alleged involvement in illegal recruitments in different departments during the previous government.

The booked MPAs make half of the total 14 representatives from the provincial capital in the KP Assembly. Out of 14, 11 MPAs from Peshawar were elected on the ticket of PTI in the 2018 elections.

All the seven ministers and MPAs were elected from different constituencies of the provincial capital in the 2018 general elections on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment in the first information report has nominated former minister for higher education, Kamran Bangash, ex-minister for health and finance Taimur Jhagra, former minister for forest Ishtiaq Urmar, former deputy speaker of KP assembly Mahmood Jan, ex-MPAs Asif Khan, Fazal Illahi and Pir Muhammad Fida.

The FIR stated that inquiries were conducted after a number of complaints were received regarding involvement of these ex-MPAs and ministers in illegal recruitments and embezzlement in government funds in various departmental projects between 2018 and 2023.

It added that after inquiry by the joint investigation team it was decided to lodge a joint case since all these complaints were of the similar nature. In case of evidence against involvement of other accomplices, it added, their names would also be added to the FIR.