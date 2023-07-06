Omar Ayub slams govt for ‘increasing electricity tariff’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General and ex-federal minister Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday castigated the government for ‘increasing the electricity tariff for the third time in a month’.
In a message on his Twitter account, he alleged: “Complete and criminal mismanagement and failure of this fascist PDM federal government. Electricity rates being increased yet again by Rs 1.25 per unit as fuel price adjustment. This is the third price increase in a month.”
Separately, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hassan said the bright prospects of a decisive victory of the PTI were making fascist elements very frustrated in Gilgit-Baltistan to stop the assembly session for at least seven days and arrest PTI members including Khalid Khursheed. “Robbing people’s mandate through shameful horse-trading is the goal: stop hooliganism and hold a transparent election of the leader of the house,” he said in a tweet.
