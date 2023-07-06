Ban placed on resignations of MTIs employees

PESHAWAR: Acting advisor to the caretaker chief minister, Dr Riaz Anwar, on Wednesday issued a notification and put a ban on the resignation of the employees of medical teaching institutions (MTIs).

There were rumours that some senior officials in the management of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) had preferred to resign after replacement of the chairman of the Board of Governors.

The caretaker government had replaced Dr Nausherwan Burki, an architect of the health reforms initiated in the first government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014, with a retired dermatologist Dr Zubair Khan.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that Hon’ble Advisor to Chief Minister on Health is pleased to impose ban on issuance of no objection certificate/ acceptance of resignation of MTIS employees working under the control of various Medical Teaching Institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am, therefore, directed to request to take necessary-action accordingly and implementation report thereof be submitted for perusal of the Competent Authority.

The matter may be accorded TOP PRIORITY,” it is explained in the notification issued by the provincial health department.

The government has replaced chairmen of the two MTIs, Lady Reading Hospital and Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and certain members of others board of the tertiary care hospitals.

When reached, a government official told The News there was nothing wrong in the notification saying since the previous administration had made many important decisions including procurement worth billions of rupees and appointed hundreds of employees, therefore the new set I would like them to be present during handing taking ceremony.