Death of Liaqat Shabab condoled

PESHAWAR: Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Liaqat Shabab, Pakistan People’’s Party (PPP) Peshawar Division President and Former Provincial Minister, the Special Assistant to caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi has said that the services rendered by late Liaqat Shabab for the KP people will always be remembered.
He said that Shabab was a veteran and experienced politician, saying Liaqat did politics aimed at serving the people, with his demise the province lost a well experienced politician while creating a vacuum in the politics field that took a long time to fill.
“May the deceased be granted a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and may the bereaved family be blessed with patience, “he prayed.
