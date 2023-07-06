PPP leader laid to rest

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former minister Liaqat Shabab, who had passed away on Tuesday, was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

Earlier funeral prayer was offered for the deceased which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including senior politicians from various political parties, ex-ministers, PPP workers and leaders and others.

Prominent amongst them were senior politician Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of Awami National Party, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, Senator Hidayatullah, provincial Caretaker Minister Shahid Khan Khattak, PPP ex-ministers Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Humayun Khan, Tehmash Khan, ex-senator Khanzada Khan, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and ex-minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others.

Liaqat Shabab was a PPP leader and had served as provincial minister for Excise and Taxation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.