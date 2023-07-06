Mobile lab combating well food adulteration in Mardan

MARDAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) with the help of the latest state-of-the-art mobile lab has successfully seized and discarded adulterated food items in Mardan district in the last three months.

“The quantity of seized and discarded food items in the last three months stood at 12,800 liters/kilograms,” said FSA Deputy Director Kamran Khan in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said most of the seized and discarded food items were counterfeited cold drinks of multinational brands, juices and ice-cream prepared with saccharin, adulterated Gurr (jaggery) made of sugar and chemicals, adulterated milk, spices, etc.

The official said from April to June this year, a collective fine of Rs1.56 million was released along with Rs1.714 million collected under license registration.

“Most of the fines were imposed on traders after their products results were found violating the food standard,” he added.

Kamran Khan said with the help of the mobile lab, different food items can be tested on the spot within a few minutes, thus enabling the traders to witness themselves the quality of food they were selling.

He said the mobile lab was equipped with highly sophisticated apparatus and can be ranked among the best in the world. The official said the quality of different food items like milk, water, oil and ghee, beverages, ice-cream, meat and fish, spices, black tea, salt, flour, Gurr, honey, etc can be tested in the mobile lab. He said during the last three months six factories producing fake beverages of multinational brands and adulterated Gurr units have been sealed.

Kamran Khan said the FSA remains committed to ensuring provision of safe and hygienic food to the people of Mardan.