Polling for tehsil by-elections on August 6

PESHAWAR: Polling for by-elections on the vacant seats of tehsil chairmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on August 6.

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a schedule for by-elections on the vacant seats of chairmen for Tehsil Council Havelian, Abbottabad and Mathra, Peshawar.

A public notice will be issued on July 7, 2023 while candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 10 to 12. The list of candidates who have submitted nomination papers will be released on July 13. Scrutiny of the papers will be held from July 14 to 16.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers can be filed from July 17 to 18 and the appeals will be decided by July 20. The revised list of candidates will be released on July 21 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till July 22.

On July 23, the final list of candidates will be issued and election symbols will be allotted to them. Polling will be held on August 6 while the returning officers will announce the final results on August 8.

Additionally, the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a code of conduct with the issuance of the schedule, according to which, the promotions and transfers of government employees in these districts have been banned. The prime minister, speaker/deputy speaker of the National and Provincial Assemblies, federal and provincial ministers, public representatives cannot visit the councils concerned, nor make announcements of development projects there.