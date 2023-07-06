Christian community condemns Holy Quran desecration

MANSEHRA: The Christin community on Wednesday staged a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Holding banners and placards, participants of the rally marched through the Kashmir Road and assembled outside the press club.

“The interfaith harmony is the need of the hour, and such incident where the sacred book of the Muslims is desecrated publicly is a highly lamentable and condemnable act,” Saeed Luqman Sher Gill, the former religious minority member of the district council, told the rally staged outside the press club.

Priest Haroon Bhatti told the rally the Sweden government should not only apologise to the Muslims for the incident but also put a permanent ban on the desecration of Divine books.

He said the people of all religions and faiths, particularly followers of the Divine Books, should be united to thwart such incidents in future.

“The Sweden government should bring to justice the blasphemer who perpetrated such a sacrilegious act so that nobody could dare to hurt the sentiments of Muslims, even followers of the sacred books around the world in future,” Bhatti said.

MARDAN: Christian community staged a protest rally and expressed solidarity with Muslims regarding the recent incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden.

Mushtaq Masih and other Christian elders led the rally. A large number of Christians participated in the event.

The rally started from Sarhadi Church and ended at Mall Road. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Swedish government.

The Christian condemned this illegal and immoral act in Sweden and raised slogans against the Sweden government. They demanded the Swedish government to punish the accused involved in the insolent act.Later on, the protesters dispersed peacefully.