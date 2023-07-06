Kaghan valley: Night travel between KP and GB banned

MANSEHRA: District Administration on Wednesday imposed a night ban on travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

“We have imposed a ban on travelling between KP and GB from 6 pm till morning on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road for the security of passengers and tourists during the monsoon season. The decision has been taken in consultation with the administration of the Chilas,” Deputy Commission, Mansehra, Bilal Shahid Rao told reporters.

He said that an official circular was also issued in this regard, and police were deployed at Babusar Top to ensure the writ of the government and didn’t allow motorists and passengers coaches to cross over both sides.

“In light of the heavy influx of tourists on Eidul Azha, the district administrations of Mansehra and Chilas have unanimously decided to allow night traffic via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road but henceforth such facility is banned for visitors,” he added.

The official said that as monsoon season had started which could possibly trigger the landslides and falling of mega avalanches in Kaghan valley. “In such a situation the night travelling between both federating units could prove to be fatal for passengers and tourists,” he added.

The official said that the district administration was also working seriously to provide better services to visitors.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Lower Kohistan, Mohammad Rafique, visited the Ranowalia and Dubair areas and reviewed the situation which created following recent rains.

He also visited the local stream which flooded following the Dubair Khawar high-power project’s management discharge of overflowing water from its reservoir.