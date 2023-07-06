Wheat flour price soaring in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has failed to control the ever-soaring wheat flour price in markets.

“The wheat harvesting season is still underway in the Hazara division, despite this flour price increased to Rs800 per 40kg in the local markets,” Ilyas Tanoli, a local, told reporters in Oghi.

The price of a 40kg wheat flour bag surged to Rs5,600 from Rs4,800 in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils, but neither the district administration nor the Food Department could launch a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

“Earlier, price of this essential commodity had surged after the Punjab government place a ban on its transportation into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but now there is no such a situation and harvesting of its crops is also on the go in the division,” Tanoli said.

He said the price of wheat flour jumped to such a level within a couple of days, putting an extra financial burden on the low-income group, already reeling because of the poverty and the country’s highest-ever inflation. Another local Mohammad Ajmal said with the increase in the wheat flour price, the rates of other essential commodities would surge as well in markets and a fresh wave of price hike would set in. The people asked the government to take effective measures to bring down wheat flour prices to the pre-Eidul Azha level as they couldn’t afford such an increase of Rs20 per kilogram.