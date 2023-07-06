Meeting held to discuss Muharram arrangements

WANA: In the light of the provincial government orders, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib in connection with the arrangements for Muharram.

Sunni and Shia Ulema of the entire district, guardians of Imambargahs, elders, business community, political and social activists participated in the meeting.

Muhammad Shoaib told all the participants to avoid any kind of unnecessary announcements and unnecessary use of loudspeakers and added that strict action would be taken against those who incite the public on violence.

The participants were assured to spend Muharram with dignity and in peace, and also assured to cooperate with the administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tanveer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shahab Ahmed Khan and DSP Asghar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.