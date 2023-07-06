Oil, gas reserves to develop Waziristan: official

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu Division Parweiz Sabatkhel on Wednesday said the discovery of oil and gas reserves in Sheeva area of North Waziristan district would pave the way for sustainable development of the region.

“Besides paving the way for durable progress and prosperity, the oil and gas reserves will also provide plenty of development opportunities including employment to the youths and future generations in the region,” he added.

The official declared the agreement between the people of Lakki Marwat district and SNGPL a good omen and said that it would enable local residents to take advantage of reserves and play an effective and positive role in uplifting the backward district.

“Like the residents of Lakki Marwat district, the tribesmen from Wazir, Bakkakhel and Miryan tehsil should also take full advantage of the oil and gas reserves in their areas,” he added.

At the meeting, SNGPL officials shed light on technical details of the project and said that the company would provide all sorts of facilities and due legal rights to the people of Sheeva (North Waziristan), Bakkakhel, Wazir subdivision and Miryan (Bannu).

Meanwhile, the district administration of Lakki Marwat has asked the management of Government City Hospital to clean wards, emergency departments and other portions of the hospital within two days and submit a compliance report.