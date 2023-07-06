Rich tributes paid to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

SWABI: Glowing tributes were paid to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 24th martyrdom anniversary which was marked here on Wednesday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release sayd: “The 24th Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed today (Wednesday)”.

The communication said Commander Peshawar Corps Lt-Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan along with Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) and Commander Force Command Northern Areas laid floral wreath at the Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town, Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another ISPR press release said: “Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee & Services Chiefs General Sahir Shamshad Mirza pay glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed... His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan at all cost.”

He said Capt Kernal Sher, the Kargil War hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza added that his martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

He said: “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan, saying that he was such a brave son of the soil whose courage, valour and bravery was admitted even by the enemy.

Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Legal and Home Affairs, visited Captain Sher Khan Shaheed’s memorial and offered fateha for departed soul. He met with the brothers of the Kargil War hero.

Anwar Sher, his elder brother, said in the last 24 years, the Pakistani nation and Army gave us great respect which is a big source of inspiration for our family.