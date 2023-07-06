Three wanted criminals arrested

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Waheed David in a cheque dishonour case.
He was wanted by Taxila police since 2018. Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Wajid for injuring a man over a petty dispute. He was wanted by Morgah police since last year. While New Town police conducted a raid and arrested Asif Khan in case of cheque dishonour case. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would be continued against the wanted criminals and their facilitators.
