FIR lodged for de-sealing ETPB building

Rawalpindi:The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has lodged FIR against clerks, teachers and officers of the Directorate of Education when they broke seals of Directorate of Education building near Committee Chowk.

The ETPB with the help of Federal Investigation Agency has occupied Directorate of Education building property on Wednesday.

The protesting clerks, teachers and other officers of the Directorate of Education broke out seals of building of education department resulted ETPB took an immediate action and sealed the building again and loged FIR against the violators.

The clerks and teachers also filed a writ petition no. 2309 in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench. The court has directed the petitioners to contact with the relevant authority ETPB to resolve this issue. The court has given this decision a day back.

The ETPB official Muhammad Asif Khan told ‘The News’ that it was the property of the Board, but clerks and teachers have occupied it for years, whereas Punjab government has established proper offices for education department. The education department occupied this building for years but now we have taken back occupation once again. We have registered FIR against violators who broke the seal of Directorate of Education, he claimed.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) led by Malik Jamil Awan, Shahzad Kamran, Shaikh Muhammad Shakil, Mubashir Nawaz and several others staged a huge protest, claiming that the land was owned by the Education Department and alleged that the ETPB was trying to forcibly take possession of the land.

The sealed premises included the office of the District Education Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, District Literacy Officer, Deputy Director of Colleges, and the office of the DO Education. It is also worth mentioning here that 115 colleges and hundreds of schools working under control of this directorate for years.