No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The district administration Rawalpindi has issued orders to petrol pumps for not supplying fuel to motorcyclists without helmet.

Now, motorcyclists without helmets cannot buy fuel in Rawalpindi. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that there would be no fuel for motorcyclists without helmets. Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders have also been issued.

To ensure adherence to helmets, petrol pumps are being secretly monitored, he told. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets, Khan said.