No fuel for motorcyclists without helmet in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The district administration Rawalpindi has issued orders to petrol pumps for not supplying fuel to motorcyclists without helmet.
Now, motorcyclists without helmets cannot buy fuel in Rawalpindi. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that there would be no fuel for motorcyclists without helmets. Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders have also been issued.
To ensure adherence to helmets, petrol pumps are being secretly monitored, he told. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets, Khan said.
Rawalpindi:Ride at your own risk on the potholed city roads. Authorities have been promising durable roads for a long,...
Rawalpindi:Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on...
Islamabad:Thesis show of graduates of Department of Art and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad opened at COMSATS...
Rawalpindi:The Evacuee Trust Property Board has lodged FIR against clerks, teachers and officers of the Directorate...
Rawalpindi:Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and Water and Sanitation Agency officials conducted a mock flood exercise from...
Islamabad:As part of the comprehensive plan to enhance green cover, two per cent of total funds for the road projects...