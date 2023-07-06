2pc funds of road projects to be used for plantation

Islamabad:As part of the comprehensive plan to enhance green cover, two per cent of total funds for the road projects would be allocated for plantation and developing green belts in the capital city.

According to the details, the plantation and development of green belts would be carried out in line with the revised Islamabad's Master Plan with an aim to protect and preserve natural character of the city.

The allocation of two per cent funds for plantation from every road project is likely to help enhance the green cover and reduce air pollution that has become a matter of grave concern for the city managers.

It is pertinent to mention here that green cover had been greatly providing some kind of relief to the residents in the summer season. But now the situation is changing fast and intensity of heat is increasing with each passing year in Islamabad. The civic agency has decided to plant local plant species along the roads. Previous experiences of planting foreign species proved harmful and pollen allergy is one of the worst examples of this initiative.

The pine trees recently planted along the major roads have been brought from Dir and Swat. The environment wing of the civic agency has maintained that the pine trees are indigenous in this area and it can grow their saplings in local nurseries.

An official has said, "We are going to take many more decisions to promote culture of plantation. At the moment we have decided to allocate two per cent of total road funds for plantation and this trend will be expanded in many different forms." He said, "There has been a debate about selection of plant species and some segments say that fruit trees should be planted. But we are focusing more on planting local plant species."