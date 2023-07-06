Loan programme for livestock farming reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad reviewed small loan programme for the development of livestock farming.
Secretary Livestock Masoud Anwar and officials of the Bank of Punjab attended the meeting.
Consideration was given to increase the share of livestock sector in Punjab Government’s easy loans programme.
Under Rs10 billion programme, Bank of Punjab will provide loans to livestock farmers on easy terms.
Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister stated that the loans of up to one million rupees at low markup will encourage livestock farming in rural areas.
He directed the Bank of Punjab officials to conduct a mass level and effective awareness campaign about the loan scheme.
He expressed his satisfaction over the facility of dedicated online portal for online applications.
Ibrahim Hasan Murad urged that it should be ensured that the loan is used for the specified purpose only.
"Farming loans should be targeted only at the poor rural population.
Use for any other purpose will strongly be discouraged" he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Masoud Anwar said that a district-level scrutiny committee will be established for proper distribution of loans for farming.
"Proposed scrutiny committee will take steps to ensure proper utilization of the funds", he said.
He added that livestock department will also conduct an awareness campaign of the loan scheme through its network.
