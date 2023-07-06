Nightmare of bad roads

Ride at your own risk on the potholed city roads. Authorities have been promising durable roads for a long, but one rain and their false promises of the city situation lay exposed. Whenever the city witnesses heavy showers, everyone can see the effect on the city roads,” says Zafar Ali from Masrial.

“Some roads in the city have such huge potholes that resemble craters on the moon. Roads in several localities stand damaged. Some roads are so bumpy that motorists avoid passing through them,” says Shabbir from Allahabad.

“When the city will get better roads. Talks about the postponement of not-so-urgent works have been doing rounds in view of an excessive financial burden on the civic body exchequer. However, amid this, a few areas in the city have a reason to cheer,” says Hamid Hasan from Tench Bhatta. “City authorities approved road-resurfacing works in some areas. According to reports, the road resurfacing work in these areas will begin once monsoon ends,” says Samar Ali from Sadiqabad.

“The concerned official has been instructed to prepare a list of broken roads, following which the priority will be decided based upon discussions. The road works will then be taken up in the respective areas,” says Atif Hussain from Marrir.

“The monsoon is near and residents are lamenting the poor condition of the city roads. Not to talk of main roads, internal roads too are in bad shape. The main roads and the internal roads are in poor condition. Residents say the proper levelling of roads does not take place after digging them up,” says Altaf Hussain from Committee Chowk.

“The service road running along old airport road is bumpy. Residents lament the poor condition of the road; allege lack of proper resurfacing after digging work,” says Jafar Reza from Dehri Hassanabad.

“Rains normally bring cheer to people, but for residents of the adjoining localities, they bring worries. Commuting on the main road is a nightmare as riders try to avoid potholes or brave the bumpy ride on broken sections,” says Ghayyur Ali from Dhoke Ratta. “Our area road also faces cave-ins due to old drainage lines. Residents made a representation in this regard. The concerned department started laying drainage lines, but some people refused to take the connection. Until everyone opts for it, the department cannot complete the drainage work and hence the roadwork remains pending,” says Sabir Jafari from Shah Khalid Colony.

Residents of Gawalmandi say, “The entire road is riddled with potholes. If authorities wish, they can make it motorable within a day. However, they do not have the will to do so. The authorities dug up lanes and internal roads last year, and filled them, but forgot the roadwork. One cannot ride a two-wheeler here without the risk of falling off. Senior citizens suffer because of bad roads.”