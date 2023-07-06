Emergency Service rescues 149,899 victims in June

LAHORE:Secretary Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 rescued 149,899 victims while responding to 156,886 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of June 2023.

He said that out of 156,886 emergencies Rescue responded, 36,868 were road traffic accidents, 96,302 medical emergencies, 2,007 fire incidents, 4,195 crime incidents, 199 drowning incidents, 88 structural collapses, 1,517 animal rescue and 15,710 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. Dr Rizwan said this while presiding over monthly review meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on zoom at Emergency Services Department here. All heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary ESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 369 people died in 36,868 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. The majority of traffic accidents 8,433 occurred in Lahore in which 44 people died. Similarly, 2,677 road accidents in Faisalabad, 2,336 in Multan, 2,086 in Gujranwala, 1,491 in Rawalpindi and 1,484 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18,561 road accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 629 incidents in Lahore, 145 in Rawalpindi, 134 in Faisalabad, 89 in Sheikhupura, 83 in Gujranwala and 76 in Sialkot.

The secretary was also apprised that 139 people tragically died in 199 drowning incidents across various locations in Punjab, including canals, rivers, and other areas. Of the total cases, 118 were canal-related, 39 involved rivers, 32 occurred elsewhere and 10 were in sewage drains. Among them, 83 lost their lives in canals, 25 in rivers, six in sewage drains, and 25 in other locations. On this occasion, Dr Rizwan expressed grave concern over the loss of 508 lives in Punjab last month. Among them, road accidents claimed 369 lives while 139 individuals drowned. He urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in extreme left lane and maintain their speed limit up to 50km/hour.