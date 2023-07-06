Eight die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around eight persons died and 1,161 injured in 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 527 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams —APP
