Woman kidnapper arrested, abducted boy recovered

Islamabad:The Industrial Area police has recovered an abducted boy and arrested a woman, a police spokesman said.

The Industrial Area police team received a call from a citizen on ‘Pucar-15’ helpline that his son namely Fahad Faisal was abducted. Upon receiving the information the police team immediately registered the case no. 873/23.

The police team under the supervision of DPO Industrial Area used technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted boy Fahad Faisal and arrested alleged woman kidnaper. The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked for immediate action.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all senior officials for effective crackdown on the accused involved in criminal activities. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.