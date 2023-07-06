WHO endorses UHS medical journalism diploma

LAHORE:The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed the medical journalism diploma offered by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) thus making Pakistan the first country in the region to conduct a unique academic programme of its kind.

The diploma has been endorsed by the Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), a subsidiary organisation of WHO consisting of 21 member countries of the region.

The objective of the ongoing diploma at University of Health Sciences is to improve the quality of editing and authorship in medical research journals in Pakistan.

In this regard, Farhad Handjani, EMAME's Iranian president, lauded the university's efforts in his letter to University of Health Sciences.

He said that the programme is a very important and fundamental initiative that can be instrumental in upgrading the quality of medical journals in Pakistan and beyond.

The medical journalism programme at University of Health Sciences was launched as a certificate course in 2017.

The certificate in medical editing was started under the guidance of medical journalist Shaukat Ali Jawaid.

A second certificate course named Medical Journalism for Editors was launched in 2022. So far, more than 150 health professionals, including medical editors, researchers, and reviewers, have completed the certificate courses.

This year, the university syndicate approved the award of a Diploma in Medical Writing and Journalism to those completing both certificate courses.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has congratulated the programme focal person, Prof Dr Nadia Naseem, and her team on this achievement.