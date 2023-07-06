Establishing a healthy society: PSHD, PWD to join hands, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) and Population Welfare Department (PWD) will join hands and make coordinated efforts for achieving the goal of a healthy society by utilising their human and material resources mutually.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir announced this while presiding a meeting during his maiden visit to the Population Welfare Department here on Wednesday.

Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz, DG Saman Rai, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The minister directed for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing collaboration between the two departments at tehsil level for this purpose. He further directed for providing space for setting up population welfare centres at the health units and hospitals being operated by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The Population Welfare Department will impart necessary training to lady health workers of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, he added.

Dr Jamal directed for obtaining special permission from the Punjab chief minister for recruitment on more than 1,400 vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department. He also asked for preparing a case for seeking extension in the contracts of more than 900 community mobilisers of the Population Welfare Department. He further directed for arranging residential accommodation for the doctors and staff of the department posted in remote areas. He announced that any incident of harassment of female employees would not be tolerated in both the departments.

The minister observed that population welfare sector had been neglected for a long time but now it will be activated on priority basis. He called for seeking support of scholars, khatibs, lawyers and other community leaders to sensitize people about population welfare. He said that the government could only create awareness and the cooperation of the citizens was indispensable to control the population.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Secretary Welfare Punjab, DG Saman Rai and their team for successfully implementing the population welfare projects. The meeting was told that the annual growth rate of Pakistan's population was 2.4 percent while the annual population growth rate in Punjab was 2.1 percent, which was lower than all other provinces.