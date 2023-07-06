Helpline 15 receives 1.7m irrelevant calls in June

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of June 2023 here on Wednesday.

The 15 emergency helpline received 2,865,198 calls, out of which 1,748,278 calls were considered irrelevant and 229,426 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 47,258 calls received information, consultancy, and 10,577 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 83 motorbikes, 5 vehicles and 8 persons through it.