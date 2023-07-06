Man gunned down in Sundar over old enmity

LAHORE:A 40-year-old man was gunned down in a crowded market in the limits of Sundar police here on Wednesday.
Two unidentified motorcyclists approached the victim, yet to be identified, fired shots on him and rode away from the scene while firing in the air.
The victim died on the spot. The police said that the incident appeared to be a result of an old enmity.
The police shifted the body to the morgue.
