Minister inspects process of rainwater disposal

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer Wednesday visited various areas of the City during rains and inspected the drainage of rainwater.

He issued necessary instructions to the administration regarding water drainage. He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, provincial ministers and government machinery were present in the field and monitoring of disposal of rainwater process. He said that early drainage of rainwater was being ensured.

The minister visited Raiwind Road, Muslim Town, Chinese Consulate, Kalma Chowk Underpass and other areas of the City. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Agriculture SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the organisational structure, functioning, and objectives of the agriculture department.

The session also focused on the targets, working procedures, and organisational setups of the extension, research and water management wings. The meeting participants were also briefed on the subsidies provided to farmers for agricultural products and forthcoming strategies. Additionally, they reviewed detailed information about ongoing and future water management initiatives. During his address, the minister underscored the importance of coordination among all departments within the agriculture department to achieve desired outcomes and goals. He emphasised the need for effective communication of agricultural research findings to farmers.

Recognising the potential of modern farming techniques, he encouraged the promotion of such practices to enhance per acre production. Furthermore, the minister instructed the promotion of corporate farming, horticulture, and kitchen gardening at the grassroots level.

SM Tanveer highlighted the significance of collective efforts and dedication in achieving self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector. He commended the department's initiatives towards agriculture development and stressed the importance of hard work and dedication to attaining self-sufficiency in agriculture.