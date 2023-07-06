Dynastic politics causes big damage to democracy: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said that dynastic politics has caused a huge damage to the democracy, warning that the decisions about country’s future made within the feudal, capitalist and bureaucratic families would never gain public trust.

Presiding over a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the rule of law and democracy would only strengthen when the people would be provided an opportunity to elect their representatives through transparent elections.

The meeting condemned the Israeli forces' terrorism by shooting down unarmed Palestinians and expressed solidarity with the Palestine freedom movement. The leadership also reviewed preparations for the ‘International Condemnation Day’ against desecration of Quran in Sweden, which the JI is observing on Friday (tomorrow) in different countries, including Pakistan, with the cooperation of worldwide Islamic movements. He appealed to the prayer leaders to lead the protest demonstrations in all cities after Friday prayers.

Siraj said the JI was fully prepared for the elections and it held successful conventions of the candidates in KPK and Punjab. The election conventions would be held in Balochistan after the event in Sindh on July 16, he added. The leaders and workers must expedite ‘Dastak Movement’, he said, vowing the JI would not accept any delay in the elections.

The government tenure would end on August 12, and there must be a caretaker set up on the next day, he added. Even a single day delay in the national elections would cause irreparable loss to the country, he warned.

He said PDM government of the 13 parties also badly failed to deliver like its predecessor, the PTI. It also proved the ruling parties lacked the ability to bring the country out of prevailing crises, he added. The people must vote for the JI to bring real change, he said. If voted to power, he added, the JI would abolish the interest-based economy and introduce a true system of justice and accountability.