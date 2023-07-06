Asks CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief work

Punjab Police is in constant touch with rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief activities in rain-affected areas across the province.

IG Punjab instructed the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain-affected areas. He said that the details of the damages caused by rain were also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. He said that police officers were helping out Wasa and other departments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore.