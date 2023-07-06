Asks CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief work

Punjab Police is in constant touch with rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief activities in rain-affected areas across the province.
IG Punjab instructed the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain-affected areas. He said that the details of the damages caused by rain were also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. He said that police officers were helping out Wasa and other departments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore.
Rawalpindi:Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on...
LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad...
Ride at your own risk on the potholed city roads. Authorities have been promising durable roads for a long, but one...
LAHORE:Secretary Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 rescued 149,899 victims while responding...
LAHORE:Around eight persons died and 1,161 injured in 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
Islamabad:The Industrial Area police has recovered an abducted boy and arrested a woman, a police spokesman said.The...