IG awards appreciation certificates to cops

IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to traffic officers and team of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Khanewal Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot and Vehari for good performance. He also announced cash rewards for them. He also ordered issuing letters of disapproval, show cause notices for poor performance of traffic officers of the most districts.