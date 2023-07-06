Number of driving licencing centres being increased

LAHORE:The number of centres for issuing driving licences is being increased to 120 in all districts, including Lahore in order to provide the facility of driving licences to as many citizens as possible.

The order was issued by the Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab while addressing the chief traffic officers of all districts, including Lahore through a video link. He has given a target of increasing the number of the centres at the rate of 700 percent in all districts of the province, including Lahore.