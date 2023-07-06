Sacrilegious act in Sweden: Religious parties to hold protests tomorrow

LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUI-Nazriati) and JUP-Noorani have announced protests on Friday, as more religious parties are announcing protests on Friday against the desecration of Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, JUI-Nazriat patron-in-chief, Maulana Dr Mian Ajmal Qadri and secretary general Mufti Ahmed Ali Sani, termed the desecration of Holy Quran under official patronage a serious conspiracy against Muslims. Maulana Ajmal Qadri said the time has come for the recognition of Islam and Muslims in Europe like other religions, adding that, the conspiracy was aimed at sabotaging the Shariah courts for Muslims which have started to be established in Great Britain, and expected to be followed in other European countries including France.

He also slammed media and French officials for blaming Muslims for the burning of the Alcazar library in France. He said the incident should be fully investigated, adding that it is not the Muslims' job to set fire to books. He said Indian and Israeli agents could have been involved in it.

Other leaders Mufti Riaz Jameel, Maulana Abdul Rab Amjad, Maulana Ayub, Nisar Ahmad Khan Advocate, Qari Azeem Riaz Qadri, Ahmad Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Asim and Azeem Madani were present.

JUP-Noorani president Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair and Chairman Qari Zawar Bahadur while addressing a meeting warned that enemies of Islam are inciting violence among Muslims by testing their patience through dirty tactics. They said enemies should keep in mind that Muslims have always defended the sanctity of Holy Quran and the honour of Prophet (PBUH) by sacrificing their lives. He demanded Islamic governments immediately sever diplomatic ties with Sweden and boycott its products, and warned that failure to do so may cause irreparable damage to world peace. Other leaders Rashid Ahmad Rizvi, Mufti Jameel Ahmad Rizvi, Maulana Shaukat Ali, Maulana Shabbir Hussain Faridi, Maulana Mustansir Ahmad Noorani, Maulana Muhammad Azam Qadri and Maulana Muhammad Faizan were also present.