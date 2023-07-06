Malaysia’s Anwar faces crucial test in August state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Wednesday it will hold elections in six states in August, a vote analysts described as an “unofficial referendum” on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim´s coalition government.
While the state elections will not affect Anwar´s two-thirds majority in parliament, analysts said his hold on power could weaken if his party suffers a major setback.
Malaysia´s Election Commission said voting will be held in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12.
Of the six states, Anwar´s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition holds three, while the others are controlled by a powerful rural-based Malay Muslim alliance led by ex-leader Muhyiddin Yassin.
“These polls are important because many people think that this is an indirect referendum on the Anwar government,” James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania said.
