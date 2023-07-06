Britain’s Afghan probe investigating UK special forces

LONDON: Britain´s defence minister on Wednesday said allegations of unlawful killings in Afghanistan being examined by an independent inquiry relate to UK special forces.
The inquiry which opened in March was “now reaching the stage of substantive hearings, and I can confirm that the allegations relate to the conduct of UK Special Forces”, Ben Wallace told parliament in a written statement.
The inquiry is looking at a number of detention operations between 2010 and 2013 and how allegations of wrongdoing were investigated by military police, in particular whether there were any cover-ups.
It is being led by senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave, who has said it is important wrongdoing be “referred to the relevant authorities for investigation” while “those who have done nothing wrong should rightly have the cloud of suspicion lifted from them”.
Haddon-Cave said on Wednesday that he had recently visited the office of the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, although he did not elaborate.
BHOPAL, India: A man accused of publicly urinating on a member of a tribal community in central India had his home...
THE HAGUE: Hundreds of flights were cancelled at one of Europe´s busiest air hubs and roads were blocked on Wednesday...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Wednesday it will hold elections in six states in August, a vote analysts described as...
BEIJING: At least 15 people died and four were missing after torrential rain lashed the metropolis of Chongqing and...
THE HAGUE: Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine have taken Iran to the UN´s top court to seek damages for families of...
WASHINGTON: A US woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog near a lagoon bordering a golf course, police...