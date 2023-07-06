US woman killed by alligator that guarded body

WASHINGTON: A US woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog near a lagoon bordering a golf course, police said, adding the animal guarded her body and kept rescuers back.
The 69-year-old resident of Hilton Head Island in South Carolina was found on Tuesday at the edge of the lagoon, the Beaufort County sheriff´s office said.
“Rescue efforts were made and an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts,” the office said in a statement.
It said it was the second fatal alligator attack in the county in less than a year. Alligators are common in the southeast US, especially in Florida.
