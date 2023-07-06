Greta Thunberg charged over Swedish climate protest

STOCKHOLM: Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police during a June climate protest in southern Sweden, media reported on Wednesday, most likely risking a fine.
The charge of “disobeying police order,” has been levied against the 20-year-old activist after she refused police instructions to leave the scene of a protest in the southern city of Malmo in mid-June, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper.
Thunberg had joined the protest organised by environmental activist group “Ta tillbaka framtiden” (Reclaim the Future) as they attempted to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest the use of fossil fuel.
“We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future,” Thunberg said in an Instagram post at the time.
