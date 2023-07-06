US forces prevented Iran from seizing two tankers near Oman: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Wednesday it had blocked two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman, including one case in which the Iranians fired on the tanker.

Tehran has stepped up actions against tankers in the region since the United States tightened sanctions on Iran´s own oil exports and other sections of its economy.

The Iranians sought to seize the Marshall Islands-flagged TRF Moss and hours later the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, in both cases fleeing after a US destroyer appeared on the scene, the US Central Command said in a statement.

It said that at 1:00 am on Wednesday local time, one Iranian naval vessel approached the TRF Moss in the Gulf of Oman.

“The Iranian vessel departed the scene when US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul arrived on station,” the statement said.

Around three hours later, the US Navy received a distress call from the Richmond Voyager, which was positioned more than 32-km off the coast of Muscat, it said.

Another Iranian naval vessel was close to the tanker and messaged it to stop.

Before the arrival of the USS McFaul, “Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons,” Central Command said.