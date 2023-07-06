Hundreds of quakes in Iceland spur volcano warning

REYKJAVIK: Some 2,200 earthquakes have been recorded in the area around Iceland´s capital Reykjavik the past 24 hours, signalling that a volcanic eruption could be imminent, the country´s weather office said on Wednesday.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the tremors began around 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall, which sits atop a volcanic system and where two eruptions have occurred in the past two years on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland´s southwestern tip.

“Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland,” the agency said Wednesday, adding that continued seismic activity was likely.

Seven of the quakes had a magnitude over four, which is still considered a light quake.

The seismic activity also prompted the agency to raise its aviation alert to “orange” from “green”. In April 2010, some 100,000 flights were cancelled, leaving more than 10 million travellers stranded, following the massive eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, around 150-km to the east along Iceland´s southern coast.