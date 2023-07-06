Global temperature breaks record for second day: preliminary data

PARIS: Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded as the global average temperature leaped to a record high for the second day in a row, according to preliminary readings by US meteorologists published on Wednesday.

The average daily air temperature on the Earth´s surface reached 17.18 degrees Celsius, according to data compiled by an organisation attached to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

That far outstripped even the previous day´s record measurement, a fresh sign of the impact of climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels. The global average temperature reached 17 degrees Celsius for the first time on Monday, according to data from NOAA´s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, whose records go back to 1979.

That topped the previous daily record of 16.92 Celsius dating to July 24, 2022.

For comparison, the world´s average air temperature, which fluctuates between 12 Celsius and just under 17 Celsius on any given day over the year, averaged 16.2 degrees at the beginning of July from 1979 to 2000.