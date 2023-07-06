Cocaine found at White House: security service

WASHINGTON: A white powder that was found in the White House and sparked a brief security alert has been confirmed to be cocaine, the Secret Service said on Wednesday.

The powder´s discovery in the West Wing on Sunday was initially treated as a potential danger, prompting a brief evacuation.

An initial test of the substance performed by the Washington, DC, fire department then said it appeared to be cocaine -- not some sort of threat or attack.

This prompted a flurry of speculation in US media over who could have left the drug. President Joe Biden and his family were away from the White House all weekend.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the US Secret Service, which protects the White House, said it was “just confirmed that substance found was cocaine and our investigation is ongoing.”

According to US media reports, the cocaine was found on the ground floor of the West Wing, which includes the Oval Office and other crucial facilities.

It was reportedly found in an area where visitors taking part in White House tours are told to leave their cell phones for security purposes.President Joe Biden and his family were not at the White House at the time.

Administration officials are able to offer tours of parts of the West Wing, which houses the Oval Office, to friends and family members. People who are not members of staff must leave their electronics and other belongings in the storage cubicles before taking a tour.

“It was in one of the cubbies,” the source said.

The West Wing also encompasses the Cabinet room, press area, and offices and workspace for staff and advisers. It is not accessible as part of the public White House tours.

The source said a probe was under way to determine who may have left the cocaine in the cubby hole.

“They’re checking visitor logs and... looking at cameras. Those are the next steps. Cross checking.”

A Secret Service spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agency has not provided details about how much cocaine was found.