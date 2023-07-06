Talent Hunt launched in hockey

ISLAMABAD: The Youth Talent Hunt Hockey League competition got underway at the Bunda Ground here Wednesday with an aim to spot the talent at the right age. Budding hockey players from Gilgit, Sakardu, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Islamabad are competing in the league.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja declared the competition open.

“You would see thousands people thronging to stadiums to participate in the activities meant to groom and spot the talent in different age groups. The league is being initiated to spread the Prime Minister's vision that targets promoting healthy activities among the youth,” she said.

Shaza added that youth represents 70 percent population of the country. “Since hockey is our national sport, we are making all-out efforts to promote the game so that youngsters go on to represent the country at international level.”