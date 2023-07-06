Shabbir, Munir to lead Pakistan’s campaign in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal and Muhammad Munir will spearhead Pakistan’s campaign for a medal in the 19th Asian Games starting in Hangzhou (China) on September 23.

The Pakistan Golf Federation has named men’s and women’s teams for the Games as two of the best professional golfers in the country are made part of the nine-member squad and support staff.

The selected national golf team for the 19th Asian Games comprises Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Munir, Ahmad Baig, and three ladies including Parkha Ejaz, Rimsha Ejaz, and Humna Amjad.

Brig (r) Sajid Akram and Malik Kamran Awan will accompany the team as officials. “For the first time pro-golfers are allowed to compete in the Asian Games. I am keenly looking forward to compete in the mega event where some of the best professionals from across Asia would flex their muscles,” Pakistan No 1 golfer Shabbir said.

Shabbir has been working hard to get fit and ready for the Asia Games. “Since it will be our first exposure to the Games, I would make an all-out effort to make an impact and to win a medal for the country. My training has been going well as I train daily with an eye on the Games,” he said while talking to ‘The News’.

Shabbir is preparing for the President Golf starting in Lahore in ten days. “I hope that domestic events would help us prepare well for the Games,” he said. Shabbir hoped that with Munir and Ahmad Biag, Pakistan would be able to field a strong team.