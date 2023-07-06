Anderson omitted as England make three changes

LEEDS: England have left out all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson in one of three changes to their side for a must-win third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley starting Thursday, with express quick Mark Wood, seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and spinner Moeen Ali recalled.

Both Anderson and fellow paceman Josh Tongue have been rested as England bid to keep the Ashes alive at 2-0 down in the five-Test series following a 43-run defeat at Lord´s last week.

But all-rounder Stokes, who has been struggling with a longstanding knee problem, bowled just 15 overs across two innings at Lord´s and he said his fitness had been a factor in England´s team selection for Headingley.

Anderson´s 688 wickets are the most by any fast bowler in Test history, but the 40-year-old swing specialist has struggled in this series, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

Given a congested schedule -- there is just a three-day turnaround between the second and third Tests -- rotating England´s pace attack was always a possibility and Tongue has also made way alongside Anderson after a promising display at Lord´s.

Moeen replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord´s.

England team for third Test:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.