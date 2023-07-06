Agarkar named India’s chief selector

NEW DELHI: Former pace bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chief selector of Indian men´s cricket after being "unanimously" elected to head a five-member committee.

Agarkar´s appointment comes after his predecessor Chetan Sharma resigned following a sting operation by a TV channel, which caught him gossipping about national stars.

A three-member committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday recommended Agarkar for the role of chairperson of the Men´s Selection Committee "based on seniority", from the total number of Test matches.

Agarkar, 45, represented India in 26 Tests, 191 one-day and four Twenty20 matches in an international career between 1998 and 2007.

The Mumbai-born Agarkar was part of India´s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

The rest of the selection committee members are Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

Last year, the BCCI sacked the entire selection panel following India´s dismal T20 World Cup performance, but Sharma was later brought back before he quit.