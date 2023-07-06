Wimbledon disrupted by climate protests

LONDON: Climate activists interrupted matches on one of Wimbledon´s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces in the latest protests targeting major sporting events.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro.

A man sat down near the net and removed his jacket while a woman was escorted away by officials.

One fan shouted "Get off the court" as spectators booed and jeered.

Play was halted on Court 18 for a second time after another protester threw confetti onto the grass during British number one Katie Boulter´s first-round match against Australia´s Daria Saville.

Just Stop Oil wants the UK government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so.

The group issued a statement after the first demonstration confirming it was behind the action.

"The supporters threw environmentally friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the court, before being removed," it said.

"Play was briefly delayed whilst marshals picked up the pieces."

Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, who took part in the action, said in the statement: "I´m here for my grandchildren and everybody else´s.

"I´m not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces."

A spokesman for the All England Club said: "Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds.

"Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume."