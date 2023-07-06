Swiatek eases through at Wimbledon, Kontaveit ‘in pain’

LONDON: Iga Swiatek eased through at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the All England Club reeled from rain delays and climate protests.

Women´s top seed Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 to cruise into the third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but has dropped just six games so far in this year´s tournament.

World number three Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year´s ban on Russian players with a first-round win.

Former US Open champion Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

US ninth seed Taylor Fritz saw off Germany´s Yannick Hanfmann in five sets in a match which had started on Monday.

Ukraine´s Marta Kostyuk clinched the day´s first shock by coming back to down Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a first round tie twice interrupted for the rain.

Men´s 10th seed Frances Tiafoe, who made the last 16 in 2022, saw off China´s Wu Yibing in straight sets.

Wu needed a medical time out at the end of the first set after falling ill but still pushed his American opponent with some impressive shot-making.

"Am I playing Superman right now?" asked a bemused Tiafoe.Meanwhile, former world number two Anett Kontaveit said she was in too much pain to continue her tennis career after Wimbledon following her first-round win on Wednesday.

The Estonian announced last month that she would be retiring after the grass-court Grand Slam in London at the tender age of 27.

She said on social media that she had been told by medical specialists that she had lumbar disc degeneration in her back.

Kontaveit beat Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to prolong her farewell tournament and will play Czech 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

"It definitely is emotional, and yeah, it feels a little different," she said after her win.

"But really excited that I get to play a few more matches here hopefully, and just do my best every time I walk on the court, and that´s what I have been doing my whole career. Really want to do that for the one last time."

Kontaveit, who rose to a career-high ranking of number two last year but has now slipped to 81 in the world, said a number of players had tried to persuade her to prolong her career.

But she insisted that she could not go on.

"It´s really sweet that they´re trying," she said. "A lot of people tried, I think.

"But, I mean, these decisions, because I cannot play without pain pretty much the whole match, so it was something that of course I considered for a very long time.

"But it was a very difficult decision and once I decide something big like this, I don´t usually start doubting it."

Kontaveit said she found out about the problem with her back last year and tried different approaches including core-strengthening exercises and resting.

"It just took a few matches to start feeling it again, very short matches, as well," said the Estonian, who took painkillers to get through her opening match on Wednesday.

"I feel like I tried everything I could."